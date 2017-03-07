Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Henry Gomez to BuzzFeed, and Other Personnel Changes at Cleveland.com

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 4:58 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER: @HENRYJGOMEZ
  • Twitter: @HenryJGomez
Cleveland.com's Chief Politics Writer Henry Gomez has taken a position with BuzzFeed.

Business Insider reported Tuesday afternoon that Gomez will be covering the Republican Party in the age of Trump for the digital publication, and will be doing so not from Washington D.C. or New York City, but from good old Ohio.

Gomez consummated the announcement on Twitter:


"Gomez will report to Katherine Miller, politics editor for BuzzFeed News, and will begin his new role in early April," reported Business Insider. "He will be based outside the beltway, reporting from Ohio — a notable detail, as some news organizations have said they plan to look outside the Northeastern "Acela corridor" for new hires in an effort to better represent Americans across the heartland."

If that's the case, BuzzFeed will be achieving the same broadening of geographical representation that Cleveland.com has been seeking in its post-election political coverage. Cleveland.com Editor Chris Quinn unveiled a reporting plan in January that involved regular travel by reporters to six locations across the state, the goal of which was to more intimately understand the effects of the Trump administration on a larger, more representative swath of the state's population.

But Gomez himself figured prominently in that new reporting plan.

"How can I get this far into a column about our politics plan without a mention of the state's number one politics writer?" Quinn wrote. "Gomez remains the backbone of our politics team, continuing to work his deep network of sources to provide you with insights you'll find nowhere else. As Ohio heads toward the 2018 election showdowns, with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown's seat up for grabs along with the offices of the governor, attorney general, treasurer, secretary of state and auditor, count on Gomez to break the news first, along with informed analysis."

Gomez will now be breaking and analyzing that news for BuzzFeed — a huge gain for them, a huge loss for Cleveland.com.

The departure of Gomez arrives just weeks after Quinn got a big promotion. He was named the Editor and President of Advance Ohio, (an appointment we'll likely stylize as "Editor of Cleveland.com") after serving as "VP of Content" for Cleveland.com since 2013. The promotion coincided with the departure of Tim Knight, who arrived at what was then the Northeast Ohio Media Group in late 2015.

At an even more local level, the bylines are being shaken up. For years, Leila Atassi has been the publication's City Hall reporter. She is no longer on that beat, though a new, permanent assignment remains to be seen. Reporter Robert Higgs has taken over at City Hall, and he'll be the go-to guy as you follow the 2017 Mayoral and City Council races.

