Pink Martini, a French Opera Cinderella and Four More Classical Music Events to Hit This Week

Cendrillon, Courtesy Oberlin
Cinderella loses her glass slipper in French grand opera style this week as Oberlin Opera Theater produces Jules Massenet’s opera Cendrillon. Jonathon Field directs the show and Christopher Larkin conducts the Oberlin Chamber Orchestra at Hall Auditorium, with 8:00 pm curtain times on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, March 8, 10, and 11, and on Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 pm. Two different casts alternate, and watch out for a few quirky elements (“Fieldisms”) in the staging. Reserve tickets online.
Pink Martini (“Portland’s Little Orchestra”), featuring pianist Thomas Lauderdale and vocalist China Forbes, brings its engaging mix of classical, jazz, and old-fashioned pop music to the Masonic Auditorium Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, March 8 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are available online.
Johann Sebastian Bach wrote at least two versions of the story of the Passion of Jesus. Franz Welser-Möst will lead The Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus in the St. John Passion, the more dramatic setting, three times this week, with tenor Maximilian Schmitt as the Evangelist and Andrew Foster-Williams as Christ. Other soloists include soprano Lauren Snouffer, countertenor Iestyn Davies, and tenor Nicholas Phan. You can hear this monumental work on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 11 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, March 12 at 3:00 pm. Book your seats through the Severance Hall box office.
Between those Bach performances, Cleveland Orchestra principal cello Mark Kosower will make a special appearance with pianist Jee-Won Oh on the Cleveland Cello Society’s concert series at The Music Settlement. The 7:00 pm recital features Beethoven’s and Martinů’s variations on opera tunes by Mozart and Rossini, and sonatas by Brahms, Karen Khachaturian, and Schubert. Tickets are available online.
Every year in mid-winter, Liza Grossman’s Contemporary Youth Orchestra takes a look at “Music and Its Industry.” This season’s episode involves a screening of the Netflix original movie Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, along with a live performance of Akron native Mark Mothersbaugh’s score. Get your tickets online
for that event, which takes place in Waetjen Auditorium at Cleveland State University on Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 pm.
Cleveland’s French baroque ensemble Les Délices is getting together this week with Boston’s Blue Heron to bring a late-Medieval tale by Guillaume de Machaut to life. Remède de Fortune features projected supertitles and manuscript illustrations, and the sounds of ancient instruments.
You have several opportunities to interact with the show. A free, open rehearsal at St. John’s Church in Ohio City on Wednesday, March 8 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm will be followed by three full performances: Thursday, March 9 at 8:00 pm in Stull Recital Hall at the Oberlin Conservatory (free); Saturday, March 11 at 8:00 pm at St. John’s; and Sunday, March 12 at 4:00 pm in Herr Chapel of Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights. Book tickets for Saturday and Sunday here.
Young people can get into the action on Saturday, March 11 at 3:00 pm at the Bop Stop. The 45-minute interactive event will introduce the sounds of buzzy gothic harps, lutes, and recorders, and “get kids grooving to Medieval dance music.” It’s free, but you’ll need to register.
