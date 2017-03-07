Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Rancid and Dropkick Murphys to Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 4:26 PM
Rancid and Dropkick Murphys hail from opposite sides of the country, yet they’ll spend the summer sharing a bill. Earlier today, the bands announced the details of their co-headlining From Boston To Berkeley Tour. The jaunt comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on July 30.
The two bands share a long history. Some 20 years ago, Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen came across a copy of Dropkick Murphys’ original EP. He turned it over to bandmate/Hellcat Records president Tim Armstrong, who signed the Boston-based band to Hellcat and helped nurture its career.
"Rancid is looking forward to hitting the road with our brothers the Dropkick Murphys,” Armstrong says in a press release. “We will end the night with DKM and us playing songs together. Look out for The Bouncing Souls, The Selecter, Kevin Seconds and Jake Burns to be on certain shows. SEE YA IN THE PIT!"
Tickets for the gig at Nautica go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
