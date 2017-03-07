Wok n Roll to Take Over Food Ops at Side Quest

click to enlarge
Since the Side Quest
opened in Lakewood two and a half years ago, it has absolutely crushed it when it comes to providing a fun space for nerds, geeks and the people who love them to gather to drink, play board games and socialize. It has struggled, however, to provide a consistent food experience for its guests. In the beginning, owners Sam Bridgeman and Kelly Rae Griffith did operate a kitchen, but that service has long been replaced by take-out menus and UberEats apps.
That will change starting Thursday, March 30th, when Tricia McCune and Matt Bolam take over the food operations. The pair have been running the popular food truck Wok n Roll
since 2014, but they will be firmly planted in the Side Quest kitchen Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
“They’ve been trying to woo us over to come into that kitchen and we’re finally taking the bait,” says McCune. “We have this solid customer base who wants our food when they want it and they want to be able to find us easily, so this kind of solves that problem for us and also helps Side Quest now have a kitchen again.”
Fans of Wok n Roll likely know about the Korean Poutine, crispy tater tots topped with cheese, caramelized pork, spicy Korean gochujang and kimchi slaw. The menu at Side Quest will take that poutine concept and expand it into a build-your-own poutine menu, all with a “weird Asian” twist.
“People know us for our poutine over the years,” sasy McCune. “We’re taking that and making it customizable.”
Options might include tots or fries topped with Thai coconut curry Coney sauce or Japanese curry-spiced chili.
McCune says that they’ll be serving grub late all weekend long.
“We want to be kind a late-night kitchen for the service industry crowd,” she adds.
The Side Quest/Wok n Roll partnership is a perfect match, says Griffith.
“Tricia and Matt are both pretty nerdy people and they’ve done some events with us in the past and we’ve always had a really good response. We have a lot of the same crowds.”
Griffith says that folks who visit Side Quest on weekdays won’t be left holding the take-out menu for long. Starting April 3, they have a new kitchen guy who will be dishing up bar food on the nights that the Wok n Roll crew is elsewhere. Sunday brunch will be added in the coming weeks as well.
“We’re excited about both of them, and super-excited to have food back seven days a week,” says Griffith.
Note: Wok n Roll will be doing a pop-up run at Side Quest the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day, from Thursday through Saturday when they’ll be dishing up some Irish-Asian fusion like kimchi and corned beef sandwiches and colcannon with Chinese sausage.