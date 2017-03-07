Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Scene & Heard

Woman Sentenced to One Year in Prison After Killing Puppy

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge Caraballo
  • Caraballo
Judge Joseph Russo sentenced 19-year-old Deanna Caraballo to one year in prison for animal cruelty. Last fall, she slammed an eight-week-old puppy named Smokey to the ground, killing it.

The animal cruelty charges landed Caraballo with a felony conviction, thanks only to the advocates and legislators who worked to pass Goddard's Law. Under that law, Caraballo's one-year sentence is the maximum punishment for, e.g., violently ending a puppy's life or willfully not feeding it. The law, of course, is named for Fox 8 legend Dick Goddard, friend to your pets and mine.

Before that law was passed, animal cruelty was considered a misdemeanor in Ohio.

According to Goddard's old station, Caraballo intends to appeal the sentence.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. NBC Nightly News Covers Growing Heroin Epidemic in Ohio with a Family Destroyed By Addiction: VIDEO Read More

  2. Loganberry Books Shelves Men's Books Backwards as a 'Metaphor of Silencing the Male Voice' Read More

  3. Chow Chow to Close Shop in Lakewood to Merge with Parkview Nite Club Read More

  4. Fahrenheit Launches Brunch Service Starting Sunday Read More

  5. Public Square Opens to Buses with New, Ugly Safety Features Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation