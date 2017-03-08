BAYarts Hosts Special Openings This Weekend — And Zygote Press Follows Up with Annual 4U

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

With two very special exhibitions opening simultaneously, it is sure to be a big night at BAYarts this Friday. These new exhibitions include BAYarts’ Annual Juried Exhibition in the Sullivan Family Gallery and Liz Maugans: The City Pool & People at the Church in the Diane Boldman Education Gallery. Maugans has a busy weekend herself, as Zygote Press hosts its annual 4U event the following day (more on that a bit later).This year’s Annual Juried Exhibition is selected by jurors Daniel Levin and Kristen Cliffel. Organizers report more than 250 entries, far surpassing previous years’ submissions. Prizes will be awarded at the opening reception, but the public will be able to vote on a People’s Choice award for a week following the opening.“We spent 3 days collecting work for our Annual Juried Show,” says BAYarts Artistic Director Karen Petkovic. “It was a true privilege to meet with all of the artists submitting, discuss their work and explain to them the specifics of the show and how a juried show such as ours works. Many of the artists were submitting for the first time and we are so pleased they picked BAYarts as a welcoming place to show their work. I advised them that no matter what happens - whether you are in or out - it is an accomplishment to show others your work. We are very grateful for their support and the support of our judges Kristen Cliffel and Daniel Levin.”In addition to being the co-founder and Executive Director of Zygote Press, Liz Maugans is an accomplished printmaker. She earned her BFA in Printmaking and Painting at Kent State University, before receiving her MFA in Printmaking at Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield, Michigan. Her latest exhibition at BAYarts features candid drawings of people she encounters in her daily life, specifically in church and at the community pool.“My church, Lakewood Congregational Church, a UCC Church, is as progressive and accepting as a church can get,” says Maugans. “I love the music program and the creative, innovative and community-centered people who attend. They really are change-makers and connect with so many different types of social causes. They are a committed bunch and I cherish this place. It slows my heart down when I am there. I capture the choir, performers, musicians, our minister (who is probably the most drawn character in this series) and those that sit in the pews around me.”Shiftfing to her visits to the local pool, Maugans says, “The pool drawings are all shapes and sizes, that include hovercraft parents, tweeners, pool employees, suburban moms, elderly lap swimmers, kids taking swimming lessons and people who are just trying to shake the everyday grind. I probably get to the pool once a week with my little guy, Will. My teenagers are too cool now for the pool and have outgrown it."Through additional text, Maugans adds her own insightful, often humorous, commentary on what each subject is thinking.“I had the pleasure of being poolside often last summer while Liz sketched away and provided me with many laughs as she came up with captions for the drawings,” says Petkovic. “At that time, I thought how great it would be to share these with everyone, and with this show we are doing just that. The drawings will be hung informally in our Dianne Boldman Education Gallery and my hope is that people will walk through, take time to have a read and leave with a smile.”Both exhibitions open with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 10, and the prize winners of the Annual Juried Exhibition will be announced during the reception.Every year, Zygote Press brings together students and faculty from the printmaking departments of four local universities for an exhibition and opportunity to network with each other and the local art community.This one day only event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 11. The afternoon includes demonstrations by Bob Keleman and Rebekah Wilhelm, as well as an opportunity to view student portfolios in Zygote’s studio space.For the students, the event is an early opportunity to receive professional feedback from artists and art professionals. For the local community, the event offers a chance to preview the next generation of printmakers, and support them by purchasing their early work before it inevitably becomes more expensive later in their careers.“4U or Four Universities-is a show that we have been doing for over a decade,” says Zygote Press Executive Director Liz Maugans. “It has been in several different iterations, but this 2017 event takes on an active Open Portfolio and networking party for students and faculty from the University of Akron, Cleveland Institute of Art, Kent State University and Oberlin College. Come enjoy print demonstrations by Bob Kelemen (letterepress master) and Rebekah Wilhelm (green goddess) and tours of Zygote’s green shop. Pizza and lite apps will be served. Platform beer is our food and beverage sponsor. This show is generously sponsored by The Ohio Arts Council and Cuyahoga Arts and Culture and citizens of Cuyahoga County. Students get the opportunity to get their work in front of many arts writers and curators from this region and develop their professional practices by selling and talking about their work.”This year’s 4U includes work form the Printmaking departments at the University of Akron, Kent State University, Cleveland Institute of Art, and Oberlin College. Participating faculty members in 2017 include: Maggie Denk-Leigh (CIA), Karen Beckwith (CIA), Michael Loderstedt (KSU), Taryn McMahon (KSU), Hui Chu Ying (UA) and Charles Beneke (UA) and Kristina Paabus (Oberlin).