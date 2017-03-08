Local Indie Rockers Trios Premiere Long Form Music Video for ‘Late Last Night’

A local rock act that describes itself as "psych rockers," Trios just issued For the Kids
, a noisy, retro-leaning studio release that sounds like it came straight out of the '60s underground garage scene, at the end of last year.
Now, the band has just released the first music video from the album. Dan LaGuardia Media produced and shot the video for the track “Late Last Night.”
Filmed on several local locations, the video clocks in at nine minutes even though the song is only about three minutes long. A story about a drug deal gone wrong frames the song.
Earlier this year, the band showed a special sneak preview of the video before a live set at the Platform Concert Series at Lake Affect Studios, but the guys didn't complete post-production until last month. They've graciously allowed us to premiere the video here.
"Late Last Night" along with the rest of For the Kids
can be heard at triosisdank.bandcamp.com
.
Trios - Late Last Night from Dan LaGuardia on Vimeo.