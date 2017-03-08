Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

C-Notes

Local Indie Rockers Trios Premiere Long Form Music Video for ‘Late Last Night’

Posted By on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 11:21 AM

0007463683_21.jpg
A local rock act that describes itself as "psych rockers," Trios just issued For the Kids, a noisy, retro-leaning studio release that sounds like it came straight out of the '60s underground garage scene, at the end of last year.

Now, the band has just released the first music video from the album. Dan LaGuardia Media produced and shot the video for the track “Late Last Night.”

Filmed on several local locations, the video clocks in at nine minutes even though the song is only about three minutes long. A story about a drug deal gone wrong frames the song.

Earlier this year, the band showed a special sneak preview of the video before a live set at the Platform Concert Series at Lake Affect Studios, but the guys didn't complete post-production until last month. They've graciously allowed us to premiere the video here.

"Late Last Night" along with the rest of For the Kids can be heard at triosisdank.bandcamp.com.

Trios - Late Last Night from Dan LaGuardia on Vimeo.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Bar Symon Coming to Cleveland Hopkins Airport Read More

  2. Loganberry Books Shelves Men's Books Backwards as a 'Metaphor of Silencing the Male Voice' Read More

  3. NBC Nightly News Covers Growing Heroin Epidemic in Ohio with a Family Destroyed By Addiction: VIDEO Read More

  4. Henry Gomez to BuzzFeed, and Other Personnel Changes at Cleveland.com Read More

  5. Singer-Songwriter Ed Sheeran to Play the Q in September Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation