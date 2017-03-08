Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Singer-Songwriter Ed Sheeran to Play the Q in September

Posted By on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 8:53 AM

click to enlarge SCOTT SANDBERG
  • Scott Sandberg
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran played plenty of small venues before up-scaling to bigger rooms in late 2012 and early 2013 and then playing arenas with country superstar Taylor Swift. Now, he’s a superstar who can fill arenas as a headliner.

A satisfying pop release that shows off his singing and songwriting chops, his latest album, “÷,” has topped charts across the globe; it shows just how much Sheeran has evolved as a songwriter.

Pronounced “divide,” the album includes hit singles “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill.”

Now, Sheeran has announced an arena tour that includes a Sept. 9 date at the Q. A Ticketmaster presale begins at 10 a.m. on Monday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Ed Sheeran, Quicken Loans Arena

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

