Singer-Songwriter Ed Sheeran to Play the Q in September

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran played plenty of small venues before up-scaling to bigger rooms in late 2012 and early 2013 and then playing arenas with country superstar Taylor Swift. Now, he’s a superstar who can fill arenas as a headliner.A satisfying pop release that shows off his singing and songwriting chops, his latest album,has topped charts across the globe; it shows just how much Sheeran has evolved as a songwriter. Pronounced “divide,” the album includes hit singles “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill.”Now, Sheeran has announced an arena tour that includes a Sept. 9 date at the Q. A Ticketmaster presale begins at 10 a.m. on Monday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17.