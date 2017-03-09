Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove is 'Concerned' About New Health Care Bill

click to enlarge
Today, Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove outlined a sense of trepidation about the new Republican-scripted health care bill. He appeared on a thing called "Squawk Box" on CNBC and levied concerns about how patients may be paying more and getting less under this proposal.
Watch the video below.
As a quick primer, the New York Times
has sketched out
the aspects of the Affordable Care Act that will be repealed, changed or left alone. It's a handy guide, and it shows that the core of the Republican bill is an emphasis on health savings accounts
— high-deductible (and tax-deductible) plans that implicitly benefit wealthier consumers.
"The bill that it is right now, I'm concerned that it's going to wind up costing the actual patients — they're not going to get the sort of coverage they need," Cosgrove said.