Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove is 'Concerned' About New Health Care Bill

Posted By on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge toby.png
Today, Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove outlined a sense of trepidation about the new Republican-scripted health care bill. He appeared on a thing called "Squawk Box" on CNBC and levied concerns about how patients may be paying more and getting less under this proposal.

Watch the video below.

As a quick primer, the New York Times has sketched out the aspects of the Affordable Care Act that will be repealed, changed or left alone. It's a handy guide, and it shows that the core of the Republican bill is an emphasis on health savings accounts — high-deductible (and tax-deductible) plans that implicitly benefit wealthier consumers.

"The bill that it is right now, I'm concerned that it's going to wind up costing the actual patients — they're not going to get the sort of coverage they need," Cosgrove said.


Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Video: Dave Chappelle Talked About Police Violence at His Local City Council Meeting in Yellow Springs, Ohio Read More

  2. A Box for Every Baby: A New Program Aims to Give Baby Boxes to Parents to Help Combat Ohio's Abysmal Infant Mortality Rate Read More

  3. Panic! at the Disco Thrills Capacity Crowd at Wolstein Center Read More

  4. Sneaker Con Takes Over the Cleveland Convention Center This Saturday Read More

  5. Public Square Opens to Buses with New, Ugly Safety Features Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation