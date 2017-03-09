Tune in: Mayor Frank Jackson's State of the City Address is at 12:30 p.m.

click to enlarge
Mayor Frank Jackson will deliver his 12th State of the City address this afternoon at the Cleveland Public Auditorium in an event co-sponsored by the City Club of Cleveland.
Though ticket sales are now closed, you can listen to the Mayor's remarks at 12:30 p.m. on 90.3 WCPN. Ideastream will also stream the speech live.
The format for the presentation remains unknown. Last year, Jackson, opted for a Steve-Jobs-type address
, walking back and forth onstage while speaking from memory. In his two previous addresses, he "delivered" his remarks in the form of a Q&A, with WKYC's Russ Mitchell in 2014 and with KeyBank's Beth Mooney in 2015
. Per City Club custom, Jackson's address will be followed by an unscripted audience Q&A.
This year's address will be energized by its dual function: in addition to taking stock of the City, the address will serve as a campaign speech. Jackson will no doubt pitch himself as the only viable candidate to follow through on the changes he's begun to make during his first three terms in office. Count on him, also, to decry the State of Ohio's proposed budget and to delineate the ways in which $83.5 million generated by the recent income tax increase will be used.
Incidentally, Frank Jackson appeared on Scene's cover this week
.
Scene will be at the State of the City event. (Follow @SceneSallard for live analysis and wardrobe commentary).