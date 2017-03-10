Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Friday, March 10, 2017

6 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 8:15 AM

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Bobby Selvaggio with Robin Eubanks

The director of Jazz Studies at Kent State, local saxophonist Bobby Selvaggio really puts theory into practice. He regularly gigs around town and releases new music. Selvaggio plays in a array of configurations and tonight’s group, Bobby Selvaggio Quintet, features trombonist Robin Eubanks, tenor saxophonist Chris Coles, pianist Theron Brown, bassist Aidan Plank and drummer Zaire Darden. (Jeff Niesel) 8 p.m., $20. Bop Stop.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Boys From the County Hell

When the Boys from the County Hell first got together in 2000 as a Pogues cover band, it was supposed to be just a one-night stand. But after selling out their first show at the Euclid Tavern, the group's popularity escalated. The band's been working on blending some horns into the mix so expect to hear a bit of R&B as it plays a selection of Pogues tunes when it kicks off its busiest time of the year with this warmup gig before the mayhem of St. Patrick's Day truly begins. (Niesel) 4 p.m., $10. The South Side.

Ekoostik Hookah/Danksgiving Family Band/Vibe & Direct

The grandfathers of Ohio’s expansive jam band scene — culturally and musically — have always maintained close ties to the Cleveland area. From 1991’s Under Full Sail to 2013’s sweetly groovin’ Brij and the new tunes they’ve been throwing down the past year or so, Ekoostik Hookah have kept their fire burning across time. We were spinning the 6/11/16 show at the Scene office last week, digging into that fine blend of tight-knit songwriting and open-ended — soaring, even — jamming. Given the band’s personal history, rife with small shows and Hookahville festivals alike, every chance to be a part of the fun is a necessary diversion from life out there. We need this stuff now more than ever. How about a “Slip Jig Through the Poppy Fields”? (Eric Sandy), 8 p.m., $12 ADV, $15 DOS. The Kent Stage.

The Lumineers/Kaleo/Susto

By now, you’ve probably heard a chant of "hey! ho!" in a bunch of songs in the last four years. Denver-based the Lumineers were the progenitors of this trend in American music. Along with Mumford and Sons, the Lumineers are one of the premier Folk-rock/Americana bands, spawning a large amount of smaller copycat bands. Despite only having released two full-length albums, the band has played festivals and world tours regularly since it broke onto the scene in 2012 with the hit single “Ho Hey.” The band's latest album, 2016’s Cleopatra, almost functions as a concept album, as the band writes lyrics about famous historical figures like Cleopatra and Ophelia. Some critics dismiss the group as a one-hit wonder, but it’s hard to deny that the band knows how to write tracks to which everyone can sing along. The Americana/folk bands Kaleo and Susto will open tonight's show. (Johnny Cook), 7 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. Wolstein Center.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Dinosaur Jr/Easy Action

In the mid-’80s when Dinosaur Jr first formed, mainstream music was stuck in a classic rock rut, with commercial radio milking the prior two decades’ hits dry instead of tapping anything new. Dinosaur Jr.’s rock was anything but classic: Mascis completely repurposed the rock-god guitar solos and heavy riffage of the ’70s, incorporating these elements into vicious punk rock, giving the genre known for three-chord simplicity a new sense of sophistication. Mascis became enamored with special effects pedals early in the band’s career, and phasing and distortion have their footprints all over his work. Their continued effort proves that the band members still possess a sense of purpose in the work that they do. (Bethany Kaufman) 8:30 p.m., $28 ADV, $30 DOS. Beachland Ballroom.

Patti Smith and Her Band Perform Horses

Singer and poet Patti Smith arrived on the rock scene with a bang — her 1975 debut Horses established her as a forerunner of the punk generation and helped introduce the world to the New York underground scene that centered on the East Village club CBGB. Forty years on, Horses still resonates. In November of 2015, the band played the album in its entirety at Electric Lady Studios in New York where it was recorded. Since then, Smith has toured in support of its anniversary, playing Horses in its entirety with original band members Jay Dee Daugherty (drums) and Lenny Kaye (guitar) by her side. 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. State Theatre.

