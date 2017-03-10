Friday, March 10, 2017
Bro, Quicken Loans is a 'Top 10' Place to Work According to Fortune Magazine
By Jack Roskopp
on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 8:20 AM
Look how fun it is to work at Quicken Loans.
Quicken Loans, the retail mortgage giant headquartered in Detroit with offices in downtown Cleveland, once again made Fortune
Magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For
," coming in at No. 10.
Fortune
describes billionaire Cavs owner Dan Gilbert's pride and joy as "vibrant" and notes that employees have a "great feeling" when coming to work. Just take a look at the website's press photo (above) and you'll see that it's all true — look at the fun they're having! Go long, dude!
Worth pointing out, of course: The company has faced a fair share of criticism for allegedly violating federal labor laws,
according to lawsuits from former employees.
But hey, man, Razor scooters and basketball courts make every 55-hour workweek better.
