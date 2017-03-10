Craigslist Killer's Bad Art For Sale on 'Murderabilia' Site

click to enlarge
Akron-native Richard Beasley, aka the "Craigslist killer," is apparently a murderer who wants to be an artist. One of his (terrible) paintings is now for sale online at Serial Killers Ink, because it's cool to some people to own things produced by terrible people like Beasley, who is on death row for brutally murdering three men in Souther Ohio in 2011.
Serial Killers Ink
, which dubs itself as "the premier true crime collectible website catering to true crime enthusiasts from around the world since 2009," is selling Beasley's ugly-ass hummingbird canvas for a way-too-high price of $200 (down from the original $300, as no one bid).
The item can be classified as a piece of “murderabilia," or memorabilia connected with infamous killers, like Bath Township-born serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Charles Manson and many more.
While the owner of the Serial killers Ink website declined to comment on where the painting was obtained, it did allegedly come from a third party. Naturally, not everyone is pleased with the sale.
“We are appalled and sickened that someone would try to profit from the works of a serial murderer,” Margaret Scott, the chief assistant Summit County prosecutor, told the Akron Beacon Journal.
“The victims and their families have suffered enough.”