Tremont Bars and Restaurants Announce Details for Dyngus Day 2017

For the past several years, Easter Monday in Cleveland has come to mean Dyngus Day, a Polish celebration also known as lany poniedziałek.
Slated to take place this year on April 17, the event will include festivities at various bars and restaurants in Tremont and Ohio City.
The Ukranian Museum-Archives
will participate this year. It will have its gift shop (it features the pysanky eggs) and exhibitions open to daytime visitors.
“For the past 25 years we’ve showcased immigrant culture and heritage, including the ancient art of pysanky—spectacularly decorated Easter eggs,” says Andrew Fedynsky, Ukranian Museum-Archives Director Emeritus and Resident Scholar, in a press release. “We’re welcoming visitors to drop in Easter Monday to experience our exhibitions and shop our Easter bazaar, where the beautiful pysanky eggs will be on display and for purchase.”
Many restaurants will have special menu items. Roosevelt Polish Veterans Post
58 will offer a “reasonably priced home-cooked ethnic menu” and Prosperity Social Club
will feature an Ethnic Platter that features an array of the holiday's traditional favorites. Tremont Tap House
will serve up a "stick-to-your-ribs" Polish hunter’s stew.
In terms of entertainment, the Visinata Polka Band will perform at the South Side and Patty C and the Guys, accordionist Stan Mejac, five-piece polka ensemble Visinata, the Jimmy Kaye Polka Band, Malphonia and Polka DJ Andrew the Mailman will perform at various Tremont bars and restaurants throughout the day.
“You don’ t need to be one of the more than nine million Americans who claim some Polish ancestry to enjoy Dyngus Day” says Prosperity Social Club owner Bonnie Flinner. “They say everyone’s Polish on Dyngus Day; it’s a great excuse to let loose after the restrictions of Lent.”
Lolly the Trolley will provide safe, convenient passage from neighborhood to neighborhood (Detroit-Shoreway, Ohio City and Tremont) from 2 to 8 p.m. while the Cleveland Brew Bus will serve as a free in-neighborhood shuttle circulating between 1 and 8 p.m.
Maps and additional information on participating venues to guide merrymakers though the neighborhood will be available on Dyngus Day itself.