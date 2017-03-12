Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Sunday, March 12, 2017

The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood Received Another Bomb Threat Today

Posted By on Sun, Mar 12, 2017 at 10:45 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-21_at_9.38.34_am.png
According to the Cleveland Jewish News, the Mandel JCC in Beachwood was on the receiving end of an emailed bomb threat today along with 12 other Jewish community centers around the country. It's the second bomb threat for the Mandel center specifically; both have been hoaxes. There have now been hundreds of bomb threats in various waves targeted at Jewish centers throughout the past few months.

A statement emailed by Mandel JCC's leadership to members, via CJN, is below:

“This afternoon, along with multiple JCCs throughout the country the Mandel JCC received an email bomb threat and instituted our emergency protocols. With the guidance of our security team and law enforcement we conducted an extensive search of the building. We determined that this was a non-credible threat, confirmed the safety of our premises and the decision was made not to evacuate the building.

“These incidents reinforce our decision, earlier this week, to enact new, more rigorous security measures to ensure we are providing the safest possible environment for us all. We condemn these cowardly and despicable acts and urge national law enforcement and public officials to make it their highest priority to find these perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“Our operations will continue, as usual, on Monday, March 13. As always, thank you for your understanding, support and encouragement.”

