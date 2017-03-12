The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood Received Another Bomb Threat Today

“This afternoon, along with multiple JCCs throughout the country the Mandel JCC received an email bomb threat and instituted our emergency protocols. With the guidance of our security team and law enforcement we conducted an extensive search of the building. We determined that this was a non-credible threat, confirmed the safety of our premises and the decision was made not to evacuate the building.
“These incidents reinforce our decision, earlier this week, to enact new, more rigorous security measures to ensure we are providing the safest possible environment for us all. We condemn these cowardly and despicable acts and urge national law enforcement and public officials to make it their highest priority to find these perpetrators and bring them to justice.
“Our operations will continue, as usual, on Monday, March 13. As always, thank you for your understanding, support and encouragement.”
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.