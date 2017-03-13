Monday, March 13, 2017
311 to Bring Summer Tour to Hard Rock Live in June
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 1:50 PM
When rap-rockers/jam band 311 played at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica last summer, it started its set with "Beautiful Disaster," "Sick Tight" and "Prisoner" as it delivered a set that included a song from almost every one of its albums.
In Scene's review
of the show, Eric Sandy noted that "this was one of the best setlists they've brought to Ohio in a long time, hands down."
Now, the band has just announced a tour in support of its forthcoming new album, MOSAIC
.
The eight-week headlining tour of North America includes a June 22 date at Hard Rock Live. New Politics will open the show.
Tour pre-sale tickets and VIP bundles go on sale tomorrow. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
