Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, March 13, 2017

C-Notes

311 to Bring Summer Tour to Hard Rock Live in June

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
When rap-rockers/jam band 311 played at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica last summer, it started its set with "Beautiful Disaster," "Sick Tight" and "Prisoner" as it delivered a set that included a song from almost every one of its albums.

In Scene's review of the show, Eric Sandy noted that "this was one of the best setlists they've brought to Ohio in a long time, hands down."

Now, the band has just announced a tour in support of its forthcoming new album, MOSAIC.

The eight-week headlining tour of North America includes a June 22 date at Hard Rock Live. New Politics will open the show.

Tour pre-sale tickets and VIP bundles go on sale tomorrow. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of 311, Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Monkees' Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork Talk Beatles, the 60s and More Ahead of Wizard World Read More

  2. The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood Received Another Bomb Threat Today Read More

  3. Singer-Songwriter Paul Simon to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June Read More

  4. Angela Garcia's 2001 Arson, Murder Conviction Still Raising Questions. The Intercept Came to Cleveland to Investigate Read More

  5. Tremont Bars and Restaurants Announce Details for Dyngus Day 2017 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation