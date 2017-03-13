Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Monday, March 13, 2017

Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting in Euclid This Morning, BCI Investigating

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge police-lights3.jpg
Shortly before 7 a.m. today, a Euclid police officer shot a man who later died. The man has not yet been identified.

According to the Euclid Police Department's public information officer, "Euclid Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on South Lakeshore, near E. 215th Street. That call for service eventually resulted in a Euclid Police Officer shooting a male believed to be in his 20s."

Note that police eventually closed down a portion of East 222nd Street this morning, indicating that something happened between the traffic stop on South Lakeshore and the establishment of a crime scene about a block away.

The state attorney general's office's Bureau of Criminal Investigations has now taken the reins on this investigation. No further details were offered.

The officer involved in the shooting was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. He has been placed on administrative leave.
