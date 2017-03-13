Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, March 13, 2017

C-Notes

Singer-Songwriter Paul Simon to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 8:39 AM

click to enlarge paulsimon_approved_photo.jpg
With fellow singer-songwriter Art Gufunkel, Paul Simon had some of the ‘60s biggest folk-rock hits with tunes such as "The Sound of Silence," "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "Cecilia.” And that's not to mention a slew of other terrific songs the duo churned out.

After he and Garfunkel parted ways, Simon continued to see commercial success with his solo efforts. Last year, he released his 13th solo effort, Stranger to Stranger.

The subject of a recent Rock Hall exhibit, Simon will perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on June 13.

Setlists from last year's tour suggest he’ll perform material from his entire back catalog.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Paul Simon, Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood Received Another Bomb Threat Today Read More

  2. Tremont Bars and Restaurants Announce Details for Dyngus Day 2017 Read More

  3. AT&T Has Historically Excluded Cleveland's Poorest Neighborhoods From Its Internet Access Improvements Read More

  4. Saucisson Announces Opening Day for Slavic Village Butcher Shop Read More

  5. Before/After: Here's What This Dog That Weighed 19 Pounds When It Was Rescued Looks Like Now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation