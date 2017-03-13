Singer-Songwriter Paul Simon to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June

click to enlarge
With fellow singer-songwriter Art Gufunkel, Paul Simon
had some of the ‘60s biggest folk-rock hits with tunes such as "The Sound of Silence," "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "Cecilia.” And that's not to mention a slew of other terrific songs the duo churned out.
After he and Garfunkel parted ways, Simon continued to see commercial success with his solo efforts. Last year, he released his 13th solo effort, Stranger to Stranger
.
The subject of a recent Rock Hall exhibit, Simon will perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on June 13.
Setlists from last year's tour suggest he’ll perform material from his entire back catalog.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday.