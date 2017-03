The Nightlight in Akron to Host an Advance Screening of Werner Herzog's New Film

click to enlarge

As part of the New York Film Critics Film Series, a regular series of ongoing preview screenings that takes place in about 50 selected major markets, the Nightlight in Akron will present a special advance screening of, a new thriller from director Werner Herzog that centers on an ecological disaster in South America.It will screen at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27. Each New York Film Critics Film Series event aims to "bring the energy and VIP nature of prestigious, New York screenings for nationwide audiences," and film critic Shawn Levy will host the screening via a telecast that will feature a conversation with star Michael Shannon.