Tickets for the Luke Bryan Concert at Progressive Field Go on Sale on Friday
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 4:44 PM
A former peanut farmer who's become one of country music's biggest stars, singer-guitarist Luke Bryan brings his Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Tour to Progressive Field on Saturday, July 15.
Brett Eldridge and Lauren Alaina will open the show.
While fans who bought the Country Megaticket already have tickets, tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. If you purchase tickets at the main ticket office at Progressive Field, there will be no additional fees.
Tickets will also be available at Indians.com/lukebryan
and at Ticketmaster.com
. You can also charge-by-phone at 877-538-6282.
