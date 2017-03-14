Banter Is Hosting Its Second Annual Steve's Lunch Celebration and Pop-Up This Week

Two years ago we lost a friend and Cleveland icon to a terrible fire. Steve's Lunch was like none other. In its honor, we celebrate it's life on the eve of its passing. We will be doing a pop up dinner of some of our favorite menu items: Slaw dogs, the Dooley, mozzarella stix, biscuits and gravy, etc. We will also have drink and shot specials to honor our friend. It's the night before St. Pat's, so come out and please help us keep the legacy of Steve's alive.

A post shared by Banter Beer and Wine (@bantercleveland) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT