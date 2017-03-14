Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Bites

Banter Is Hosting Its Second Annual Steve's Lunch Celebration and Pop-Up This Week

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge CLEVELAND SGS
  • Cleveland SGS
Two years ago Cleveland lost a legend and an institution when a grease fire took down Steve's Lunch. It is missed every single day. Last year, the fine cased meat and poutine purveyors over at Banter celebrated Steve's legacy with a pop-up tribute and it's happening again Thursday night. Details below. Grab a slaw dog and don't miss it.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Monkees' Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork Talk Beatles, the 60s and More Ahead of Wizard World Read More

  2. Stark County Coroner Needed to Bring In a 'Mobile Morgue' To Cope with Overflow of Heroin Overdose Victims Read More

  3. Cleveland Psychic Who Scammed $1.5 Million From Victims Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge Read More

  4. Singer-Songwriter Paul Simon to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June Read More

  5. Veteran Producer and Record Executive Tommy LiPuma Dies at Age 80 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation