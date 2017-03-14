Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Scene & Heard

Even Beyoncé's Dad Was Stranded at Cleveland Hopkins Airport Due to Snow

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge A FOX 8 reporter interviews Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé's father, in this screenshot.
  • A FOX 8 reporter interviews Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé's father, in this screenshot.
Thousands of travelers at Cleveland Hopkins Airport still aren't going anywhere today thanks to weather delays here and around the country (even though the snow is pretty tame in Northeast Ohio for the time being). The TV stations were out and about yesterday getting all the snow angles covered and that of course meant checking in with stranded travelers at the airport.

"What I need is for Beyoncé to bring me her private jet," one traveler named Mathew Knowles told FOX 8 News. Of course, that wasn't some glib wish. Only a few people can really say that sentence honestly with some small hope it would actually happen and Beyonce's father is one of them.

No word yet on if Beyoncé helped out her dad (or anyone else stranded in Cleveland), but a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until Wednesday so there's still time.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Monkees' Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork Talk Beatles, the 60s and More Ahead of Wizard World Read More

  2. Stark County Coroner Needed to Bring In a 'Mobile Morgue' To Cope with Overflow of Heroin Overdose Victims Read More

  3. Veteran Producer and Record Executive Tommy LiPuma Dies at Age 80 Read More

  4. Cleveland Psychic Who Scammed $1.5 Million From Victims Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge Read More

  5. County Council Will Meet to Discuss Q Renovation at 1 p.m. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation