Khloe Kardashian Gave Tristan Thompson a Very Special Gold Birthday Cake

When Tristan Thompson turned 26 Monday night his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian threw him a gold-themed birthday party, as one does.
Documenting much of the Cleveland shindig setup on her social media accounts, Kardashian, 32, who has recently admitted
how much she enjoys this city, seemed
incredibly excited to celebrate her boo, including lavishing him with gold balloons, gold donuts and gold Kit Kat bars.
But the best, she saved for last: the cake.
Naturally, Thompson's giant gold birthday cake was in the shape of a trophy near and dear to Cavs fans' hearts. Where can we get a piece of that?
