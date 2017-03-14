NASA Glenn Announces Public Tours

click to enlarge
-
ERIC SANDY / SCENE
-
SLOPE Lab
NASA Glenn will host monthly public tours of its campus from April through October. Past tours and open house events have been wildly popular, so make a note on your calendar now.
The dates are below, and more information can be found at NASA's website
. Each tour focuses on a particular research unit at Glenn.
April 1
- Enter the Proving Grounds for Deep Space - Electric Propulsion Laboratory
May 6
- Breeze by the 10 x 10 Wind Tunnel - Historic District Tour
June 3
- Research in Flight - NASA Glenn Hangar
July 8
- Explore Locomotion on Planets - SLOPE Lab
August 5
- See the Light of Solar Cells - Photovoltaic Lab
September 9
- Microgravity- Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - Zero-G Facility
October 7
- Go with the Flow in the 8 x 6 Wind Tunnel — Historic District Tour
Four tour buses will run each of those days, so space is limited. Register with NASA
by calling 216-33-9653 or emailing grc-dl-tours@mail.nasa.gov up to 30 days out from the event you'd like to attend.
We spent time last fall in the electric propulsion lab, the SLOPE lab and the Zero-G facility for our story
on how NASA Glenn scientists were working to get humans to Mars in the future. And we can attest that spending time at Glenn is always cool.