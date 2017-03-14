Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

NASA Glenn Announces Public Tours

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge SLOPE Lab - ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • SLOPE Lab
NASA Glenn will host monthly public tours of its campus from April through October. Past tours and open house events have been wildly popular, so make a note on your calendar now.

The dates are below, and more information can be found at NASA's website. Each tour focuses on a particular research unit at Glenn.

April 1 - Enter the Proving Grounds for Deep Space - Electric Propulsion Laboratory

May 6 - Breeze by the 10 x 10 Wind Tunnel - Historic District Tour

June 3 - Research in Flight - NASA Glenn Hangar

July 8 - Explore Locomotion on Planets - SLOPE Lab

August 5 - See the Light of Solar Cells - Photovoltaic Lab

September 9 - Microgravity- Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - Zero-G Facility

October 7 - Go with the Flow in the 8 x 6 Wind Tunnel — Historic District Tour

Four tour buses will run each of those days, so space is limited. Register with NASA by calling 216-33-9653 or emailing grc-dl-tours@mail.nasa.gov up to 30 days out from the event you'd like to attend.

We spent time last fall in the electric propulsion lab, the SLOPE lab and the Zero-G facility for our story on how NASA Glenn scientists were working to get humans to Mars in the future. And we can attest that spending time at Glenn is always cool.

