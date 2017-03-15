Arts District

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Arts District

Comedian Jim Tews to Release Live Album He Recorded Last Year in Cleveland

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
A former Clevelander, comedian and writer, Jim Tews, the man behind the New York Times bestseller, Felines of New York, made his stand-up television debut on Last Comic Standing and has been featured in an episode of Louie. He's a rising star in the comedy world.

He was one of 2011’s New Faces at Just For Laughs Montreal and has performed in the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival as well as SF Sketchfest.

Tews also recently created, co-wrote and starred in The Undone Sweaters web series about “a sociophobic Weezer cover band.” Funny or Die and Nerdist.com posted the series. As if that weren’t enough for the comic's resume, Tews also created the HBO Labs’ web series The Opener and recently directed Make Fun, a feature length documentary about Cleveland’s independent comedy scene.

Now, he’s just announced he’ll release his new comedy album, I Was in Band, on April 14. The album includes bits about his days as an “awkward Salt-N-Pepa loving tween” and it explores his current state as a “clumsy cat loving man.” The material comes from a live show he performed at CODA in Tremont last year. AV Club just released a track from the album. You can hear it here.

