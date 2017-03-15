Scene Podcasts

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Scene Podcasts

Creating Competition, The Pryor Debate and Terry Francona on the NCAA Tournament — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 9:56 AM

click to enlarge newlogo.jpeg

Andre and Zac finally have their Terrelle Pryor debate. They also argue and about discuss team building, record high temperatures in Arizona vs. Cleveland snowstorms and the value of pass-rushers in today's NFL. They close the podcast with Andre and Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona discussing why he loves college basketball and the single-elimination format of the NCAA tournament.

Subscribe to A to Z on iTunes here.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Sports, A To Z Podcast

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. NASA Glenn Announces Public Tours Read More

  2. Even Beyoncé's Dad Was Stranded at Cleveland Hopkins Airport Due to Snow Read More

  3. The Monkees' Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork Talk Beatles, the 60s and More Ahead of Wizard World Read More

  4. Khloe Kardashian Gave Tristan Thompson a Very Special Gold Birthday Cake Read More

  5. Stark County Coroner Needed to Bring In a 'Mobile Morgue' To Cope with Overflow of Heroin Overdose Victims Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation