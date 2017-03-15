Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Creating Competition, The Pryor Debate and Terry Francona on the NCAA Tournament — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott
click to enlarge
Andre and Zac finally have their Terrelle Pryor debate. They also argue and about discuss team building, record high temperatures in Arizona vs. Cleveland snowstorms and the value of pass-rushers in today's NFL. They close the podcast with Andre and Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona discussing why he loves college basketball and the single-elimination format of the NCAA tournament.
Subscribe to A to Z on iTunes here.
Tags: Sports, A to Z Podcast, Image