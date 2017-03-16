45 Years Ago This Week in Scene

click to enlarge

Welcome to the archives, people. Every week we'll share a cover or feature from one of Scene's past issues for no other reason than we have them all and would like to share some with you.Forty-five years ago, for instance, this was the cover (dig that logo!). A Clockwork Orange took top billing that week in the young paper's third year. "In 1962 Anthony Burgess wrote a devastating novel about a future England dominated by hedonistic youths, quasi fascist officials and maniacal liberals. Ordinary words wouldn't do to describe the havoc wrought by this fearsome triple threat," Carmie Amata's review began. Also included: a feature on Elvis, a (not so positive) review of Arthur Miller's "The Price" at Cleveland Play House, and album reviews, of course. Long live Hot Tuna.