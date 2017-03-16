7 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
13th Annual St. Patrick's Day Party
The local Pogues tribute act the Boys from the County Hell will be just one act performing today at House of Blues, which hosts its 13th annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration. If you've never stopped at the club on St. Paddy's Day, you've got to give it a go. Bands will perform in both the Music Hall and the Cambridge Room. The Prodigals, a regular at the club, always turn in a rousing set. They perform at 3 p.m. in the Music Hall. DJ Sparky B, Mary's Lane, Pop Fiction and DJ Gene share the bill. Because House of Blues doesn't charge admission, the place will be packed. (Jeff Niesel) 8:30 a.m., free. House of Blues
Allah-Las/The Babe Rainbow
Allah-Las combine garage, psych and surf rock from a number of classic pop and rock influences like the Zombies, the Doors and the Shangri-Las, resulting in a weird mix that feels simultaneously contemporary and rooted in the past. Even if you haven’t listened to any of the band’s influences, the use of ‘60s standards like arpeggiated guitars, simple major chord progressions and lyrics about sun and sand immediately place Allah-Las into familiar sonic territory. Last year, the band released its latest album, Calico Review
, a record that begins to pull from more modern influences and strips away some of the reverb and echo that populated the band’s first two albums. On the single, “Could Be You,” some complex guitar work emerges, making it seem like the band is coming out of a drug-addled haze instead of falling down into one. Trippy psych rockers the Babe Rainbow will open. (Johnny Cook), 8:30 p.m., $15. Beachland Ballroom
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
An Evening with Gene Simmons and Band
KISS's Gene Simmons appears at the comic book convention Wizard World today and tomorrow. The Wizard World people also talked him into performing a rare solo show tonight at the Agora Theatre. He's hired a few session players to back him for a set that will feature songs from his solo albums, “obscure stuff” and KISS favorites. (Niesel) 8 p.m., $29.95-$299. The Agora Theatre
Moose Blood/Trophy Eyes/Boston Manor/A Will Away
In 2016, UK emo band Moose Blood signed to Hopeless Records, which houses heavyweights like Taking Back Sunday, Yellowcard and New Found Glory — but fans are a little concerned that the major label is going to mess with the band’s sound too much. The band’s latest album, Blush
, should assuage any doubts from fans, as Moose Blood sticks to its guns and delivers on the promise that critics saw when comparing the band to Brand New and the Get Up Kids. Moose Blood doesn’t change the formula too much from other emo bands — the big hooks, catchy choruses, and confessional lyrics are all present, but Moose Blood does them just as well as anyone else. Having a British accent doesn’t hurt, either. The other opening bands are also out-of-towners: Trophy Eyes, which is also signed to Hopeless Records, is Australian, and Boston Manor is from England as well. Tonight might be one of the only times to see the three of these international bands in one place. (Johnny Wood), 7 p.m., $16 ADV, $19 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
Glen Phillips/Amber Rubarth
As the frontman for the on-again/off-again Toad the Wet Sprocket, low-key singer-songwriter Glen Phillips benefited from the alt-rock explosion of the '90s that turned Toad into a household name. His solo career hasn't fared as well (perhaps that's why Toad reunites every couple of years), but that hasn't kept Phillips from trying. Last year's Swallowed by the New
features elegant arrangements and mellow vocals as Phillips explores his folkier side. Expect him to stick to solo material and the occasional Toad number at this show. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $22 ADV, $25 DOS. Music Box Supper Club
The Smithereens/The Motels
Way back in the late ’80s and early ’90s, the Smithereens broke big out of their native New Jersey. Songs such as “Only a Memory,” “Blood and Roses” and “A Girl Like You” effectively channel ’60s pop; their catchy choruses and sharp hooks helped the songs crossover from college to commercial radio. The band’s track record in the ’00s has been spotty at best. At one point, singer-guitarist Pat DiNizio held down a gig on the Vegas Strip where he performed “Confessions of a Rock Star,” a show that featured songs and stories from throughout his life. The band doesn’t have a new album to push but it’ll undoubtedly draw fans who remember it from the days when MTV actually helped break new bands. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $37.50-$47.50. The Kent Stage
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
Bon Jovi
In the past 30 years, arena rock acts have come and gone. One staple throughout that period has been the New Jersey-based rock act Bon Jovi. Shortly after forming in 1983, the band found itself on major tours with the Scorpions and KISS. When its third studio release, 1986’s Slippery When Wet
, topped the charts thanks to the success of commercial radio hits such as “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Livin’ on a Prayer,” the band became arena rock favorites. It hasn’t looked back. Expect to hear those songs and more at tonight's show. (Niesel) 7:30 p.m., $19.75-$500. Quicken Loans Arena
