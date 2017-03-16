CityMusic Cleveland Does David Bowie This Weekend in a Series of Free Concerts

click to enlarge

A series of orchestra concerts featuring music by rock icon David Bowie and the composers who inspired him, What's on David Bowie's Playlist takes place at various venues around town from today through Sunday. The program features an extensive assortment of music that both inspired Bowie and was written by Bowie. For the concerts, CityMusic Cleveland Chamber Orchestra will work from a playlist that includes "Bowie XL," an instrumental suite of seven David Bowie songs, with narration by Ravenna Miceli (of oWOW internet radio) about Bowie's life and career; five Bowie songs played by the orchestra and sung by Richard Kline, singer for the Bowie tribute band Diamond Dogs; and works by John Adams, Richard Strauss and Philip Glass, all of whom inspired the Thin White Duke. The first concert takes place at 7:30 tonight at St. Jerome Church. Concerts follow at 7:30 tomorrow night at Westlake City Schools Performing Arts Center in Lakewood; 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Lakewood Congregational Church; 8 p.m. on Saturday at Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus; and 4 p.m. on Sunday at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. No tickets are required; admission is free.citymusiccleveland.org