Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Arts District

Comedian Ian Bagg Plays Hilarities Tonight

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY CC
  • Courtesy CC

If you end up going to see Ian Bagg tonight at Hilarities, you might want to think twice about sitting in the front row. The comic loves to pick on audience members and make fun of their body language or ask personal questions about their sexual preferences. Though he's not nearly as manic as Robin Williams, he still possesses Williams' unhinged energy. And he's a talker. He's been a regular on all the usual late-night shows and currently hosts his own podcast, the Ian Bagg Show, where he and a couple pals riff on popular culture for two hours at a time. Tonight's show starts at 8, and performances are scheduled through Sunday. Tickets are $20 to $25.

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Comedy

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Local Indie Rockers Trios Premiere Long Form Music Video for ‘Late Last Night’ Read More

  2. New Rock Hall Exhibit to Celebrate Rolling Stone’s 50th Anniversary Read More

  3. Third Fridays at 78th Street Studios Packs a World of Art Into One Night Read More

  4. CityMusic Cleveland Does David Bowie This Weekend in a Series of Free Concerts Read More

  5. Comedian Jim Tews to Release Live Album He Recorded Last Year in Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation