Comedian Ian Bagg Plays Hilarities Tonight

If you end up going to see Ian Bagg tonight at Hilarities, you might want to think twice about sitting in the front row. The comic loves to pick on audience members and make fun of their body language or ask personal questions about their sexual preferences. Though he's not nearly as manic as Robin Williams, he still possesses Williams' unhinged energy. And he's a talker. He's been a regular on all the usual late-night shows and currently hosts his own podcast, the Ian Bagg Show, where he and a couple pals riff on popular culture for two hours at a time. Tonight's show starts at 8, and performances are scheduled through Sunday. Tickets are $20 to $25.2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.