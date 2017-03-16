Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Former Chimaira Drummer Andols Herrick Launches GoFundMe to Combat Medical Expenses

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge 18725954_1489526614.0581.jpg
Shortly after forming in 1998, the local metal band Chimaira signed a deal with Roadrunner Records that effectively launched the group's career.

The group went on to achieve national and international fame as albums such as 2003's The Impossibility of Reason and 2005's Chimaira were every bit as heavy as anything by Slayer or Metallica. The group joined Ozzfest in 2003 and embarked on the European Road Rage tour that same year.

Even after parting ways with Roadrunner in 2006, the band remained a major draw on the metal circuit and its albums still sold well until it called it a day a few years ago.

Now, former drummer Andols Herrick needs our help. In the past nine months, he's battled a chronic illness that has left him unable to work. To help with his medical bills, his friends and family have launched a GoFundMe campaign.

“We are optimistic and prayerful that we will eventually find the answers that will get him back to wellness, but at this point, it’s pretty open-ended,” reads the online description of the campaign. “If Andols' music touched or improved your life in any way, we hope that you will make a donation of any size to help ease this burden. Thank you in advance, and be assured that any funds will go straight to debt-reduction with the balance into a reserve for future medical expenses.”

