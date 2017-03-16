Local Drummer is Searching for his Stolen Kit

click to enlarge
Local drummer Andrade Scovil's kit has been stolen, and he's looking for any help he can get in his search.
Scovil, who plays in the local band Intrique, tells Fox 8
that it's a customized Sonor drum kit. "These drums meant everything to me," he said.
As the report goes, Scovil's white Kia was stolen while he was at a gas station on West 150th Street on March 12. The drums were in the back of the car.
Scovil is more concerned about the drums than the car, he says, and he's pleading for the thieves to return the drums — "no questions asked."