Thursday, March 16, 2017

Vote for the Finalists in Best of Cleveland 2017 Right Now

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge srm_boc17_finals_820x340_1_.jpg

The nominations have been tallied and the pack has been culled. From thousands of entries submitted by you and your fellow readers over the last month we've assembled the top contenders. Voting for Best of Cleveland 2017 is now open with finalists in every category. The deadline to register your vote is April 11. Two weeks later, the winners will be announced in what is easily our favorite issue of the year. But before that, of course, we need your help.

What are you waiting for? Vote now.

Speaking of Best Of Cleveland

