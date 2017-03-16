Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Thursday, March 16, 2017

WATCH: Norris Cole, Cedric Jackson and the 2009 CSU Vikings Upset Wake Forest in the NCAA Tournament

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 10:59 AM


From the NCAA vault, you can watch this full game from the first round of the 2009 NCAA tournament. The 13-seed Cleveland State Vikings upset the 4-seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons in decisive fashion.

Guards Cedric Jackson and Norris Cole, both of whom would go on to play in the NBA — Jackson's pro career was brief; he only appeared in 12 games — led the charge early on, and the dominant Vikings' defense proved too much for Wake Forest, who were led by current NBA star Jeff Teague and NBA rotation guys James Johnson and Al-Farouq Aminu.

Cleveland State had only appeared in the NCAA tournament once before, in 1986. That year, the Vikes upset Bobby Knight and the Indiana Hoosiers in the first round.

CSU has yet to return. This year, they lost to Youngstown State in the first round of the Horizon League Conference Tournament, and head coach Gary Waters was quietly shown the door.

The search is now on for a replacement. New CSU Athletic Director Mike Thomas has enlisted the services of Collegiate Sports Associates to oversee the hunt, and several names have been bandied about by local observers, including lately fired Illinois Coach John Groce, former CSU Assistant Jermaine Kimbrough, and Fairmount State Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun, a VASJ grad.

Crain's noted that the Vikings have gone 18-45 over the past two seasons, and that average attendance at games this year was 1,400, the lowest in the Horizon League. It's time, once again, to turn the program around.

