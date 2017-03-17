Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, March 17, 2017

Arts District

2731 Prospect Will Close This Spring

Posted By on Fri, Mar 17, 2017 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
As the national political debate shifts to funding of the National Endowment for the Arts, and as Cuyahoga Arts and Culture continues to debate the value of funding for individual artists, Cleveland’s art community received another disheartening sign of the times. Lauren Davies, director of 2731 Prospect announced the gallery will be closing its doors following the end of its current exhibitions this spring.

“There has been enthusiastic attendance at the gallery and we have received fantastic feedback for our shows, but sales have not been sufficient to support our ongoing exhibition schedule,” said Davies in a farewell email to the gallery’s patrons. “It’s extremely disappointing to close the gallery, but it’s been a great opportunity to present the work of so many wonderful artists.”

Davies opened 2731 Prospect with the help of family members in 2015, following the retirement of legendary gallerist William Busta. The space was formerly known as the William Busta Gallery. Busta was always quick to credit his wife, Joan Tomkins, and her financial commitment to the gallery as a big part of his longtime success.

"I want to thank my family, John and Allyn Davies, for their support for the gallery,” Davies said. “None of these exhibitions would have been possible without their generous financial backing. Also, I sincerely want to thank everyone who has purchased work from the gallery and therefore supported both our mission and the artists.”

Picking up where Busta left off, 2731 Prospect has showcased emerging and established local artists, and several from New York and California. The current exhibition features work by the chair of the Painting Department at the Cleveland Institute of Art Tony Ingrisano, 2016 Cleveland Arts Prize winner Kristen Cliffel and Assistant Professor of Studio Art, Reproducible Media at Oberlin College Kristina Paabus.

On April 22, the gallery will host a closing reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Both a celebration of the artists and a farewell to the gallery, the public is invited to join Davies and the artists one final time. No word yet on the future of the gallery space, but stay tuned. On behalf of everyone at Scene, we wish Lauren Davies and company success moving forward.

(2731 Prospect) 2731 Prospect Ave., 888-273-1881, 2731prospect.com


Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Our Favorite Dumb Bad Yelp Reviews of Cleveland Restaurants Read More

  2. Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day Parade Route 2017 Read More

  3. Fresh and Meaty Burgers Tastefully Fill Void Between Fast Food and Sit-Down Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County Jail Officer Arrested for Allegedly Smuggling Heroin Into Jail for Inmate Accused of Rape Read More

  5. That "Tiny House Experiment" in Detroit Shoreway Pretty Much Failed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation