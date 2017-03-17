Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Friday, March 17, 2017

Opening Tonight: Prints from William Busta's Private Collection Featured in 'Archive Show: Year 3' at Zygote Press

Posted By on Fri, Mar 17, 2017 at 6:15 AM

When legendary gallerist William Busta retired in 2015, the local art community knew he wasn't finished curating local art exhibitions. A new archive show at Zygote Press features prints from Busta's personal collection alongside prints selected from Zygote's archive. Opening with a reception tonight from 6 to 8, Archive Show: Year 3 includes Depression-era etchings, linocuts, lithographs, serigraphs, woodcuts and wood engravings, many from the Cleveland Print-a-Month Club. Busta is a founding board member of Zygote Press. For this exhibition, Busta juxtaposes these prints with Zygote Press' 20-year archive collection, highlighting both similarities and differences between them. Archive Show: Year 3 remains on view through April 15. Admission is free. (Usmani)

1410 East 30th St., 216-621-2900, zygotepress.com.

