Friday, March 17, 2017

The Shins to Play the Agora in July

Posted By on Fri, Mar 17, 2017 at 12:04 PM

It’s been five years since indie rock darlings the Shins have played Cleveland, but the group will finally return to town this summer as it tours in support of its fifth album, Heartworms.

It'll play the Agora Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Every pair of tickets purchased online includes a copy of Heartworms.

The press release announcing the tour also promotes the band’s contest to win the Shins’ first van (a 1990 Ford 350 Clubwagon). To enter, you gotta submit a video of you or your band covering a track from Heartworms.

Tags: , ,

Speaking of The Shins, Agora Ballroom

