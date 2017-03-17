Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Friday, March 17, 2017

Three Days of Jazz at the Lakeland Jazz Festival This Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Mar 17, 2017 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge EVAN SHERMAN, COURTESY LAKELAND JAZZ FESTIVAL
  • Evan Sherman, Courtesy Lakeland Jazz Festival
The annual Lakeland Jazz Festival, which takes place today through Sunday at the college's Dr. Wayne L. Rodehorst Performing Arts Center (Building D), offers a celebration of jazz music, with performers ranging from up-and-coming students to established veterans of the jazz scene. Since its inception, the festival has aimed to "instill the excitement and magic of jazz education to the younger generation of musicians." Over the years, tens of thousands of middle- and high-school musicians from all over Ohio have participated, along with famous jazz musicians from around the country. This year, the festival will honor retired Lakeland Community College professor and music department chair Charles M. Frank, who started the festival 45 years ago. At 8 tonight, the Ernie Krivda Quartet will perform both originals and jazz standards. The locally based Krivda has had international success as a recording artist and released over a dozen albums in his long career. The Dizzy Gillespie All Stars, which features five established jazz veterans, including two who have played extensively with Gillespie himself, serve as headliners. They'll lead a clinic at 4 p.m. tomorrow and then perform a concert at 8 that night. At 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Lakeland Civic Jazz Orchestra and the Kent State Jazz Orchestra will perform separate concerts. The festival will also feature performances by middle- and high-school jazz ensembles from around Ohio. Check the website for a complete schedule and ticket prices.

7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland, 440-525-7000, lakelandcc.edu.

Tags: , , ,

