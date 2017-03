click to enlarge

Every September, the Ottawa International Animation Festival presents what organizers deem "the world's most cutting-edge, quirky and important animation." As a result, Ottawa transforms into the center of the animation universe. Clevelanders get a taste of what the festival is all about today at 1:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Art, which presents a program dubbed Best of Ottawa 2016. The program features 11 new animated short films from 10 countries. Tickets are $9, and $7 for CMA members, students and seniors. (Niesel)11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.