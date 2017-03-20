Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, March 20, 2017

Bites

Community Potluck Planned for this Saturday, March 25th at Cleveland Hostel

Posted By on Mon, Mar 20, 2017 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge potluck_at_hostel.jpg
This Saturday, March 25th, you’re invited to attend a community potluck at the Cleveland Hostel that celebrates Cleveland’s multi-cultural neighbors. The free and open event takes place 3-6 p.m. at the Cleveland Hostel.

“In response to the current issues surrounding immigration and the strong need we feel to do something meaningful in light of these difficult times, myself and a few friends are planning a community potluck at The Cleveland Hostel,” says organizer Ashley Shaw. “We are excited to host the event at the Hostel, a place that regularly welcomes people from all over the world!”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish – especially those that express one’s unique cultural heritage – to share with the group. Organizers are working with local groups like Global Cleveland, The Refugee Response and US Together to help spread the word throughout Cleveland’s immigrant community.

“We feel the best way to bring people together is over a good meal, so the concept is simple: everyone brings a dish to share and we’ll take care of the rest,” adds Shaw.

Shaw states that although the event is billed as an apolitical one, the motivations behind it are too hard to ignore.

“We share the same anger, uncertainty, and frustration that many do, and we feel compelled to channel our energy in positive ways that lift those around us,” she says. “We are disheartened by how this climate must be personally affecting international residents here in Cleveland. Our city is built on multi-cultural heritage and tradition; on neighbors who have moved to this city from every corner and have enriched all of our lives with their contributions and friendship.”

If all goes as planned, future potlucks will take place in other locations in town.

Check out the Facebook event page here.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Dave Chappelle Grants CBS Rare Interview in Yellow Springs, Ohio: VIDEO Read More

  2. Bon Jovi Delivers Irony-Free Arena Rock to Near-Capacity Crowd at the Q Read More

  3. That "Tiny House Experiment" in Detroit Shoreway Pretty Much Failed Read More

  4. Ohio-based Jam Band O.A.R. to Play Benefit Concert For Flying Horse Farms Read More

  5. A Box for Every Baby: A New Program Aims to Give Baby Boxes to Parents to Help Combat Ohio's Abysmal Infant Mortality Rate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation