Monday, March 20, 2017

Dave Chappelle Grants CBS Rare Interview in Yellow Springs, Ohio: VIDEO

Posted By on Mon, Mar 20, 2017 at 12:21 PM

Coinciding with a new three-part stand-up special on Netflix, Dave Chappelle sat down with CBS This Morning to talk about his escape from fame, his return to the stage and his foray into public engagement. (He misses Chappelle's Show, but compares the abrupt ending to a breakup. "You still like her, but in your mind you're like, 'That bitch is crazy. I'm not going back.'")

Part of the segment, embedded below, takes place in Yellow Springs, Ohio.


