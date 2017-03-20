Monday, March 20, 2017
DQ Is Handing Out Free Ice Cream Today Because It's Finally Spring
By Laura Morrison
on Mon, Mar 20, 2017 at 3:16 PM
Photo via mrs.chappy/Instagram
Dairy Queen is here to make your spring equinox a sweet one. All day today, the first official day of spring, the ice cream spot is offering free soft serve vanilla cones to all guests.
And while spring has sprung, Clevelanders aren't out of the weather woods yet. This week's chilly forecast
calls for rain, clouds and wind. Summer, it should be noted, won't technically arrive until June 21.
Dairy Queen does, of course, qualify their free ice cream event by saying that ice cream cones are only offered at participating non-mall U.S. locations and that there is a limit of one free dessert per customer.
Check out all participating locations right here.
Even if it's still too cold for ice cream, nothing beats free.
