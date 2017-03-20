Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, March 20, 2017

Bites

DQ Is Handing Out Free Ice Cream Today Because It's Finally Spring

Posted By on Mon, Mar 20, 2017 at 3:16 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MRS.CHAPPY/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via mrs.chappy/Instagram
Dairy Queen is here to make your spring equinox a sweet one. All day today, the first official day of spring, the ice cream spot is offering free soft serve vanilla cones to all guests.

And while spring has sprung, Clevelanders aren't out of the weather woods yet. This week's chilly forecast calls for rain, clouds and wind. Summer, it should be noted, won't technically arrive until June 21.

Dairy Queen does, of course, qualify their free ice cream event by saying that ice cream cones are only offered at participating non-mall U.S. locations and that there is a limit of one free dessert per customer.

Check out all participating locations right here.

Even if it's still too cold for ice cream, nothing beats free.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Dave Chappelle Grants CBS Rare Interview in Yellow Springs, Ohio: VIDEO Read More

  2. That "Tiny House Experiment" in Detroit Shoreway Pretty Much Failed Read More

  3. Bon Jovi Delivers Irony-Free Arena Rock to Near-Capacity Crowd at the Q Read More

  4. Ohio-based Jam Band O.A.R. to Play Benefit Concert For Flying Horse Farms Read More

  5. Cleveland Mayoral Candidate Brandon Chrostowski Says He's Called to Lead Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation