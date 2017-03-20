Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, March 20, 2017

C-Notes

Ohio-based Jam Band O.A.R. to Play Benefit Concert For Flying Horse Farms

Posted By on Mon, Mar 20, 2017 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge fhf_oar_low_res.jpg
One of O.A.R.’s earliest songs, "That Was a Crazy Game of Poker,” originally came out on the band’s 1997 album The Wanderer. With the twangy first half of the song in which Marc Roberge sings in a bit of a drawl about how he’s “gotta throw it all down and kiss it goodbye,” it continues to be a fan favorite that the group always plays live.

Expect the Ohio-based band to bust it out when it performs at the Flying Horse Farms’ Campfire that takes place on April 22 at the Tinkham Veale University Center. Ohio native and America’s Got Talent star Caly Bevier will open the show.

Part of the SeriousFun Children’s Network (SFCN), Flying Horse Farms provides "magical, transformative camp experiences" for children with serious illnesses. Located on 200 acres just outside Mt. Gilead, the camp regularly hosts hundreds of children with serious illnesses free of charge.  Founded in 1988 by actor, philanthropist and Ohio native Paul Newman, SFCN is a community of independently managed and financed camps and programs creating opportunities for children with serious illnesses.

“We’re thrilled to offer people throughout Ohio the opportunity to enjoy an awesome night while supporting our campers,” says Flying Horse Farms CEO Mimi Dane in a press release announcing the event. “It’s a win-win.”

The event, which runs from 6 to 11 p.m., will include cocktails, food, live music and "inspiration."

Tickets cost $200.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Dave Chappelle Grants CBS Rare Interview in Yellow Springs, Ohio: VIDEO Read More

  2. That "Tiny House Experiment" in Detroit Shoreway Pretty Much Failed Read More

  3. Bon Jovi Delivers Irony-Free Arena Rock to Near-Capacity Crowd at the Q Read More

  4. A Box for Every Baby: A New Program Aims to Give Baby Boxes to Parents to Help Combat Ohio's Abysmal Infant Mortality Rate Read More

  5. Fresh and Meaty Burgers Tastefully Fill Void Between Fast Food and Sit-Down Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation