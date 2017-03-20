Ohio-based Jam Band O.A.R. to Play Benefit Concert For Flying Horse Farms

click to enlarge
One of O.A.R.
’s earliest songs, "That Was a Crazy Game of Poker,” originally came out on the band’s 1997 album The Wanderer
. With the twangy first half of the song in which Marc Roberge sings in a bit of a drawl about how he’s “gotta throw it all down and kiss it goodbye,” it continues to be a fan favorite that the group always plays live.
Expect the Ohio-based band to bust it out when it performs at the Flying Horse Farms
’ Campfire that takes place on April 22 at the Tinkham Veale University Center. Ohio native and America’s Got Talent
star Caly Bevier will open the show.
Part of the SeriousFun Children’s Network (SFCN), Flying Horse Farms provides "magical, transformative camp experiences" for children with serious illnesses. Located on 200 acres just outside Mt. Gilead, the camp regularly hosts hundreds of children with serious illnesses free of charge. Founded in 1988 by actor, philanthropist and Ohio native Paul Newman, SFCN is a community of independently managed and financed camps and programs creating opportunities for children with serious illnesses.
“We’re thrilled to offer people throughout Ohio the opportunity to enjoy an awesome night while supporting our campers,” says Flying Horse Farms CEO Mimi Dane in a press release announcing the event. “It’s a win-win.”
The event, which runs from 6 to 11 p.m., will include cocktails, food, live music and "inspiration."
Tickets cost $200.