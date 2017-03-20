Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Monday, March 20, 2017

Olivia Newton-John to Perform at Hard Rock Live in June

Posted By on Mon, Mar 20, 2017 at 2:32 PM

Back in the ’80s,  British-born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John, who at the time was known for her role in Grease and for her country-pop ballad "I Honestly Love You," had a huge hit with “Physical.”

A couple of years ago, Billboard Magazine even listed the song at No. 8 on its Top 100 Songs of All Time list and in 2010 listed it as “The Sexiest Song of All Time.

The music video for the song was also the first music video that Beavis and Butthead played when their show made its debut on MTV — the metal loving duo quickly changed the channel.

Newton-John has just announced a few 2017 dates, and she’ll perform at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park's Hard Rock Live on Saturday, June 3.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets will be available at the venue box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

