Opening Day Announced for Angeline, Michael Symon's Restaurant at Borgata Hotel

This morning, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
revealed the opening day for Michael Symon’s new Italian-themed eatery, Angeline. The restaurant, located in Atlantic City, will open on May 6.
Named in honor of Symon’s mother, Angel, the restaurant will feature classic Italian-American dishes inspired by the nostalgic family recipes Michael grew up enjoying. Ask Symon today what his all-time favorite food is and he’ll always respond that it’s his mom’s lasagna.
“I’m thrilled to be bringing Angeline to Atlantic City this May, and to be joining the Borgata family,” Symon stated. “This restaurant is so close to my heart, and takes me back to sitting around the family table as a kid, chowing down on my mom’s lasagna. Angeline’s menu is a modern version of the Italian comfort food I grew up with, served with passionate hospitality in a space that gives off that same warm, cozy feeling.”
Symon’s Sicilian roots will be represented in dishes like Mom’s Meatballs, porchetta with mustard fruit, and linguini and clams with pancetta. A wood-fired grill will turn out Sicilian-style grilled swordfish, and lamb chops with fennel and mint. A traditional Caesar salad will be prepared tableside.
The James Beard Award-winning chef joins friends and powerhouse chefs Bobby Flay, Wolfgang Puck, and Geoffrey Zakarian at the Borgata hotel.
Partner Liz Symon collaborated with New York-based firm Parts and Labor Design to create a “cozy yet upscale dining atmosphere with the nostalgic charm of Italian family gatherings.”