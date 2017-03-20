What The Hell is Happening in This New Fan-Made Georgio's Commercial?
Posted
By Eric Sandy
on Mon, Mar 20, 2017 at 4:49 PM
We stumbled across this new amateur-produced commercial/experimental film for Northeast Ohio's own Georgio's Oven Fresh Pizza today, and, for reasons that will become obvious very quickly, we'd like to share it with you.
The commercial, embedded below in full, is profoundly unsettling, like watching Buffalo Bill fall deep into a ketamine trip. Still, we can't help but crave a Fresh-N-Ready™ for after work.