Arts District

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Author and Humorist Joel Berg to Read From His New Anti-Trump Book at Mac’s Backs Books

Posted By on Tue, Mar 21, 2017 at 2:54 PM

The CEO of Hunger Free America, a do-good group that the Nation called “one of the leading direct service and advocacy organizations on hunger and poverty in the nation,” Joel Berg received national acclaim for writing the decade’s definitive book on U.S. hunger, All You Can Eat: How Hungry Is America?

A former Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress and a Policy Analyst at the Progressive Policy Institute, two D.C.-based think tanks, Berg has also published numerous op-eds, poems and policy papers. He recently published America, We Need to Talk: A Self-Help Book for the Nation.

Billed as the world’s first “public policy self-help guide,” the parody explains Trump’s rise and proposes “innovative and achievable solutions to America’s most vexing problems." It also offers a how-to guide for fighting the powers that be.

At 7 p.m. tomorrow at Mac’s Backs Books on Coventry in Cleveland Heights, Berg will talk about his new book and sign copies. The event is free.

