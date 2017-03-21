Berea Man Sentenced to More Than 12 Years For Selling Heroin That Led to Overdose Death

click to enlarge
A federal judge sentenced Brandon Wagner, 43, to more than 12 years in prison this week for selling the heroin that led to a Lakewood man's death in 2016. Wagner pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and using a communication facility to facilitate a felony last fall.
Wagner's sentence is another notch in the federal mission to stamp out the widespread heroin trafficking problem. The role of the Department of Justice has sharpened toward prosecuting heroin dealers who are directly tied to overdose deaths.
“The detectives who worked this case are to be commended for their thorough investigation.”“Aggressive enforcement of the law will remain part of the solution to combating our state’s opioid epidemic,” Acting U.S. Attorney David A. Sierleja said yesterday. (Former U.S. Attorney had confirmed that heroin dealer prosecution would be a priority for her office. She was asked to resign
earlier this month by President Donald Trump.)
Similarly, the Lakewood Police Department has pledged ongoing support for these sorts of prosecutions.