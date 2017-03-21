Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Scene & Heard

Berea Man Sentenced to More Than 12 Years For Selling Heroin That Led to Overdose Death

Posted By on Tue, Mar 21, 2017 at 2:21 PM

click to enlarge Wagner
  • Wagner
A federal judge sentenced Brandon Wagner, 43, to more than 12 years in prison this week for selling the heroin that led to a Lakewood man's death in 2016. Wagner pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and using a communication facility to facilitate a felony last fall.

Wagner's sentence is another notch in the federal mission to stamp out the widespread heroin trafficking problem. The role of the Department of Justice has sharpened toward prosecuting heroin dealers who are directly tied to overdose deaths.

“The detectives who worked this case are to be commended for their thorough investigation.”“Aggressive enforcement of the law will remain part of the solution to combating our state’s opioid epidemic,” Acting U.S. Attorney David A. Sierleja said yesterday. (Former U.S. Attorney had confirmed that heroin dealer prosecution would be a priority for her office. She was asked to resign earlier this month by President Donald Trump.)

Similarly, the Lakewood Police Department has pledged ongoing support for these sorts of prosecutions.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Dave Chappelle Grants CBS Rare Interview in Yellow Springs, Ohio: VIDEO Read More

  2. Drivers Now Need to Stay Three Feet Away From Cyclists in Ohio Read More

  3. Carlos Carrasco Tells His Moving Immigrant Story in The Players' Tribune Read More

  4. Cleveland Mayoral Candidate Brandon Chrostowski Says He's Called to Lead Read More

  5. Cleveland-Made 'Fetch' Dating App Hopes to Bring Dog Lovers Together Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation