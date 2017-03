Capitol Theatre to Screen 'Hello, Dolly!' at Tonight's Happy Hour Classic Event

click to enlarge

The locally owned and operated Capitol Theatre , in the Gordon Square Arts District, regularly presents special screenings of cult classics and oddball flicks that don’t receive wide distribution.Tonight at 6, the venue presents its Happy Hour Classic Film, a monthly screening of a classic film that includes a happy hour cocktail party in the lobby before the feature. Tonight’s featured film is, the 1969 movie starring Barbra Streisand, based on the musical by the same name.Admission is $10, which includes a mini-cocktail (or soft drink if you don’t fancy the hard stuff), appetizers and live music.