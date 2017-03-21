Capitol Theatre to Screen 'Hello, Dolly!' at Tonight's Happy Hour Classic Event

click to enlarge
The locally owned and operated Capitol Theatre
, in the Gordon Square Arts District, regularly presents special screenings of cult classics and oddball flicks that don’t receive wide distribution.
Tonight at 6, the venue presents its Happy Hour Classic Film, a monthly screening of a classic film that includes a happy hour cocktail party in the lobby before the feature.
Tonight’s featured film is Hello, Dolly!
, the 1969 movie starring Barbra Streisand, based on the musical by the same name.
Admission is $10, which includes a mini-cocktail (or soft drink if you don’t fancy the hard stuff), appetizers and live music.