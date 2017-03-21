Carlos Carrasco Tells His Moving Immigrant Story in The Players' Tribune

The guys are so happy for me, and it’s been great to share this with them. There’s just this spirit here — from my teammates, to the people in the front office, to our trainers. It’s unbelievable. We’ve gone through so much together on the field, of course. But they’ve had an even bigger impact on my life because of everything that has happened off the field. Every day they helped me learned English. They are the ones who really helped me become an American.Read more about Carrasco's American dream right here.
Then in September I broke a bone in my right hand. My season was over. But I did get to be there for my teammates. A lot of people wrote them off. They wrote off the guys who had taken the time to quiz me during flights — even after games. They wrote off the guys who had written down the past, present and future tenses of words on pieces of paper for me.
I didn’t get that perfect ending of getting to pitch in the World Series. And we didn’t get the trophy at the end of it. But that dream — our dream — keeps going.
And as far as my American dream?
I used to think that it was just coming over here and getting the opportunity to play baseball.
But it’s more than just standing out on the mound. Or starting my first major league season as an American. It’s looking up into the stands at my wife and kids. It’s looking over at my teammates. It’s looking around at our fans in Cleveland.
And knowing that I’m home.
